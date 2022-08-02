Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) Four labourers died and another was critically injured when they fell off the 17th floor of an under-construction building here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.10 pm at the construction site of residential society Emaar Palm Heights at Sector 77, they said.

The five labourers were fixing a tower crane on the 17th floor of the under-construction building and suddenly an iron angle of a shuttering broke down and all of them fell off, police said.

They were rushed to a hospital where four of them were declared brought dead, the police said, adding the critically-injured labourer is undergoing treatment at the facility.

