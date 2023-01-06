Bahraich (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Four suspected smugglers were arrested with contraband worth over Rs 2 crore from Rupaidiha near the Indo-Nepal border here, police said on Friday.

A joint patrol of local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal arrested the four suspected smugglers with 435 grams of smack on Thursday morning, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

The arrested accused were found carrying the banned drug when they were stopped and searched near Rupaidiha railway station.

The price of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated at Rs 2.17 crore, the police said.

They quartet has been identified as Taj Babu alias Sameer, Bablu alias Mohammad Amin, Sanjay Kewat and Dinesh -- all residents of Rupaidiha, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

The police have lodged a case against the quartet under sections of the NDPS Act.

