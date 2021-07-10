Jabalpur, Jul 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted two weeks' time to a petitioner to furnish details of government employees who had died due to COVID-19 while deployed for the Damoh Assembly bypoll, the result of which was declared on May 2 this year.

The PIL of social activist Jaya Thakur has claimed that over 100 government employees, including 66 teachers, died while performing poll duty starting from election training to the declaration of result.

The PIL sought that the state government and the Election Commission of India pay the kin of the deceased compensation of Rs 1 crore each as well as give a job to a legal heir.

During the hearing on Friday, Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly had pleaded that the petition contained a vague statement without details that almost 100 government employees had died due to COVID-19 while on election duty.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla allowed the petitioner to furnish details of deceased government employees during bypoll duty within two weeks, the petitioner's counsel Varun Thakur said.

The notification issued by the EC on July 20 last year made a provision of Rs 30 lakh as compensation for such deaths but the kin have not yet received the amount, while the state education department had given Rs 50,000 to families of deceased teachers to conduct the last rites, counsel Thakur said.

