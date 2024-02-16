New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A civil rights groups-led fact-finding team has claimed that the violent clashes that shook Haldwani on February 8 was not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of escalating communal tensions fuelled by divisive rhetoric and policies.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the clashes, six "rioters" were killed and more than a 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

A look-out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, police said on Friday.

A civil society fact-finding team comprising members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights and Karawan-e-Mohabbat had visited Haldwani on Wednesday.

The team's report claimed that despite the matter being sub judice, authorities moved to demolish the sealed mosque and madrasa, triggering anguish in the Muslim community.

The situation quickly escalated with clashes erupting between residents and law enforcement.

The report cited witnesses' testimony and alleged excessive use of force by police, including indiscriminate firing and brutality during searches and detention.

The report criticized the prolonged imposition of curfew and internet shutdown, exacerbating the hardships faced by the already vulnerable residents, particularly women and children.

Because the area directly affected by violence on February 8 continued to be under curfew, it was not possible for the team members to directly meet and talk to the affected people, it said.

"We also reached out to members of the district administration however they either did not respond or informed us that they were very busy and therefore unable to meet us.

"Therefore, this is an interim report based on the conversations with a large number of members of civil society, journalists, writers and lawyers; and telephone conversations with a few affected persons who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity," the report said.

