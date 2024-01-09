Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Haryana Government has undertaken a comprehensive reassessment of the roles and responsibilities assigned to its Divisional Commissioners.

Giving this information here on Tuesday, the state Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said that the revamped framework is intended to bolster their current duties, fostering increased involvement in pivotal areas. This realignment is poised to result in a more effective and accountable administration in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 18-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Friend After Drunken Brawl in Thane; Two Arrested.

Divisional Commissioners will hold monthly meetings with Deputy Commissioners to monitor all court cases pertaining to land revenue, land evictions, maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens, etc., pending with the Deputy Commissioners or Sub Divisional Magistrates concerned. They will also review court cases pending with them for over six months.

Divisional Commissioners will also hold monthly review meetings regarding the law and order situation with the IG Range/Commissioner of Police. Deputy Commissioners, and SSP/SP. They will further send a monthly report to the Chief Secretary, mentioning sensitive and flare-up issues like missing persons, major incidents, suspension of mobile internet services, and drone bans during VIP/VVIP visits, etc.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Found Dead, Another Unconscious on Patna's Outskirts, Police Suspect Sexual Assault.

Divisional Commissioners will hold review meetings with both District Municipal Commissioners and CEOs of Zila Parishads. These meetings will focus on monitoring development work in urban and rural areas, respectively.

For urban areas, the focus will be on development progress, property tax collection, and property ID issues. For rural areas, the review will cover rural development initiatives.

During the procurement season, Divisional Commissioners will supervise the procurement process in Mandis. They will ensure that the Public Distribution System (PDS) functions optimally, and at least two monthly checks will be conducted to ensure PDS shops operate smoothly.

Divisional Commissioners will be responsible for verifying 1% of girdawari entries and reviewing compensation related to girdawari. The Additional Chief Secretary/Financial Commissioner Revenue (ACS/FCR) will issue necessary instructions to all concerned in this regard. Divisional Commissioners will then submit a monthly report on all the above-mentioned tasks to the Chief Secretary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)