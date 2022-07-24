Ambala, Jul 24 (PTI) Haryana police have nabbed four notorious miscreants of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from village Babyal adjoining Ambala Cantonment.

Also Read | ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Declared, Website to Check Score, Pass Percentage and More.

The team recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from their possession after their arrest on Saturday night, police said.

Also Read | Bihar Blast: Three Dead, Four Injured in Explosion in Saran District.

Those who have been arrested are Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. One of the accused Shashank belonged to Gorakhpur (UP) while the other three hailed from Ambala, they said.

Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them near the cremation ground of village Babyal.

"All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said a police official.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them on Sunday.

Police said further investigations in the case are in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)