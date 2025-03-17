Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles under SpearCorps conducted an intelligence-based joint operation from March 14 to 16 in coordination with the Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF. The operation, carried out across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, led to the recovery of 16 weapons, officials said on Sunday.

"Intelligence based joint operations launched by #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps, in coordination with@manipur_police, #CRPF and #BSF in the hill and valley districts of #Manipur, namely Churachandpur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur, between 14-16 Mar 25 have resulted in the recovery of 16 weapons comprising automatics, rifles, pistols, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores," the Indian Army's Spear Corps said in a post on X.

"The recovered items have been handed over to #ManipurPolice," the Spear Corps added.

Earlier, in a series of intelligence-based operations between March 12 and 13, security forces recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives across multiple districts, including Chandel, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal.

The seizures included 50 weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and grenades. (ANI)

