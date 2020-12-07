New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.

According to Indian Navy officials, the Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea.

The MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy had met with an accident at sea after which one of the two pilots was missing while the other one was rescued. (ANI)

