Ranchi, Mar 12 (PTI) At least 20 ration dealers were suspended, and license of 17 shops cancelled after irregularities were detected in their operations during a surprise inspection, an official statement said here on Sunday.

As many as 202 PDS dealers were also served a show-cause notice by authorities concerned as part of the surprise check.

On the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the inspection was carried out in about 1,400 public distribution system (PDS) shops across the state, the statement said.

Soren had received several complaints of irregularities against PDS shops.

Of the 17 PDS shops that lost license, 13 are in Lohardaga, three in Hazaribag and one in Pakur, the release said.

