Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jio Institute welcomed its founding batch of students at an inaugural programme held on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita M Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, said that the institute endeavours to create an environment that is fertile ground for intellectual discovery and development, encourages curiosity and robust exchange of ideas besides enabling practical experimentation for real-life solutions.

Jio Institute is commencing academic sessions with two inaugural post-graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and Digital Media and Marketing Communications. The classes will begin on July 21, 2022.

Jio Institute said the first cohort of its postgraduate programmes has a healthy mix of geographic and gender diversity. The cohort hails from 19 Indian states and four countries outside India - South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and Ghana.

The batch comprises students from academically diverse disciplines like engineering, science, arts, commerce, mass media and management studies and business administration.

The founding class possess an average work experience of about four years in diverse fields such as advertising, automotive, banking, construction, digital media, edtech, fintech, healthcare, information technology, logistics, microfinance, oil and gas, pharma, telecom, government, NGO and others.

It said both the one-year post-graduate programmes are being taught by renowned faculty from top global institutions and industry.

"In both programmes, Jio Institute is focusing on cultivating essential life skills through its holistic learning module in addition to Foundation, Core and Elective Courses," a release said.

It said Jio Institute has planned for a study abroad module during which students will get exposure to a renowned global university. Alongwith these, the institute will lay emphasis on application-based learning throughcapstone projects.

Welcoming the founding class of 2023, Nita Ambani said, "we are delighted to have all of you with us, on this journey of excellence."

"Today marks a new beginning. An important milestone for Jio Institute, and for each one of you. Every batch of an institution is special, as they contribute to the growth and cultural fabric of these institutions. But the first one is always extra special. They do not just contribute, they help envision, and imagine an infinite possibility. As the first batch of Jio Institute, you will take the first-ever step, into an extraordinary future that we hope to build together," she said.

"Jio Institute was born out of a dream I shared with my husband Mukesh, to redefine higher education in India and carry forward the legacy of our Founder, my father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh is a true patriot.

"And it is his vision to build an institution that will empower young Indians, and young people from across the globe, to develop solutions for a sustainable and better future for mankind, an institution that will prepare the next generation of global leaders who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world " she added.

Nita Ambani said students will experience a unique learning environment, with a focus on research and innovation, and a global community of academicians and industry leaders.

She urged students to learn with passion, imagine without fear, make use of state-of-the-art labs and libraries and world-class sporting facilities.

"Stay active, healthy, and happy! And treasure the lifelong bonds of friendship that you make here! Mukesh and I believe in each and every one of you," she said.

The programme was attended by students, their parents, Jio Institute leadership and staff, faculty, members of the Reliance family and leaders from industry and academia.

Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropicinitiative by Reliance Industries Ltd and Reliance Foundation. (ANI)

