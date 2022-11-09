New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

