India News | Karnataka Leadership Change Decision in 2-3 Days: Congress Sources Amid Siddaramaiah's Delhi Visit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): A final decision on the ongoing speculation over a possible change of leadership in Karnataka will be taken soon after a meeting between the party high command, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, with clarity expected within the next two to three days, top Congress sources said.

Sources added that several other key issues, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle, and MLC polls, are also likely to be finalised during the discussions.

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This came amid renewed political activity around Siddaramaiah's scheduled meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday at 11 am with the Congress leadership. Siddaramaiah has said he was invited but did not know the agenda.

"I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

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On speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said, "Speculations are always there."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, however, indicated he may not attend the meeting, saying, "I will go if called."

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has also linked the Delhi visit to organisational consultations over Rajya Sabha elections.

"Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," Surjewala said.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. "It's been the same tune for three years now," a senior party functionary said.

Discontent is reportedly growing within the state unit, with several leaders urging the high command to end the confusion quickly. They argue that the prolonged uncertainty is hurting the party's image in Karnataka. So far, the central leadership has avoided a final call, citing various reasons. (ANI)

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