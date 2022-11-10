New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to four states of southern India including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for various projects, the locals of these regions expressed their enthusiasm and were hopeful that the projects would bring new opportunities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a 2-day visit to these four southern states between November 11 and 12.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs. 5000 crores.

"PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore tomorrow. The new terminal will be spacious and it'll help the travellers," said a local from Karnataka.

"Terminal 1 was already very crowded, this Terminal 2 is going to be really very good. We saw a glimpse and it is really very wonderful we are looking forward to going the Terminal 2 once the flight is there. The Vande Bharat Train is one of the most awaited projects, we will travel in it from Bengaluru to Chennai," said another local.

The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crores, said an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore in Visakhapatnam on November 12.

"The entire state's people are happy that PM Modi will be visiting Visakhapatnam. Central projects that he will be inaugurating will create many new opportunities and benefits," added a local from Visakhapatnam.

According to the official statement, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 10,500 crores in Andhra Pradesh where he will lay the foundation stone of the section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

PM Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 9500 crores in Ramagundam. He will dedicate the Fertilizer plant at Ramagundam to the nation. The Foundation stone for Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on August 7, 2016.

"I look forward to being in the vibrant city of Bengaluru tomorrow, 11th November. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to unveil a statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda," Tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Stressing on his address at the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul he tweeted, "I would be speaking at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu tomorrow, 11th November. It is always a delight to be among India's talented youth."(ANI)

