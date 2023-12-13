New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to write to the home ministry seeking a security review of Parliament after two persons jumped into the lower house chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday and opened smoke canisters.

Birla conveyed this to leaders of political parties at a meeting convened to discuss the incident in Lok Sabha when Zero Hour submissions were being made by members, parliamentary sources said.

At the all-party meeting, Trinamool Congress cited the expulsion of its MP Mahua Moitra and demanded action against BJP member Prathap Simha, who had facilitated the entry of at least one person who jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the members flagged various lapses in the security set-up during the meeting with the Speaker.

