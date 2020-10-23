Aurangabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Eighteen people, including eight women, were booked in Aurangabad in Maharashtra for allegedly betting during the ongoing IPL tournament and items worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from them, an official said on Friday.

They were held in a raid on October 21 in the city's Rouza Baugh area, said City Chowk police station inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

"They were placing and accepting bets using a social media application and had deployed 42 mobile phones for the purpose. We have seized 52 mobile phones, laptops, cash. The 18 have been charged under the Gambling Act," he added.

