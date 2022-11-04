Pune, Nov 4 (PTI) A coordination meeting between the border districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka was presided over by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and his Karnataka counterpart Thaawarchand Gehlot in Kolhapur, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | IIT-Delhi Breaks All Records With Over 1300 Job Offers, Placement by Around 600 Companies.

Various common issues between the border districts and areas of further enhancing cooperation were discussed during the interstate meet, the Maharashtra governor tweeted.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Admits Petition Challenging Permission for Carbon Dating, Scientific Investigation of 'Shivling'.

Officials including the district collectors and police superintendents from the border districts of the two states were present for the meet.

As per the Kolhapur district administration, issues such as flood management of Krishna river, water level of Almaty dam, prevention of illegal liquor traffic from Goa, easy trade and lumpy skin disease management were discussed in the meeting.

A consensus was reached to make the direction boards in Marathi and Kannada for citizens who speak the two languages on a large scale in the border areas of the states, the district administration said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)