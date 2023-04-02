Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Days after the attack on police personnel in Aurangabad city, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the police on Sunday arrested a total of 28 persons in connection with the incident.

A mob of more than 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night after some youths clashed with each other. The incident, which lasted about an hour, took place in the Kiradpura locality, which is home to a famous Ram temple.

"Sambhajinagar police arrested a total of 28 accused and another 50 persons have been identified till now in connection with Kiradpura violence case," Sambhajinagar Commissioner of Police CP Nikhil Gupta said.

Earlier, on March 30, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the attack "unfortunate" and urged leaders to avoid making provocative statements.

"The incident that took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is very unfortunate and efforts are on to maintain peace in the area. However, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere there by giving provocative statements. Leaders should be careful about what they say and how they conduct themselves. Keeping the city peaceful is the responsibility of every leader," he said.

The clash broke out on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

Commissioner Gupta had earlier said stones were also pelted during the clash.

"Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people. Now, the situation is peaceful," Gupta said.

On the Supreme Court asking the Maharashtra government to respond to a contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches by right-wing organisations despite an order, the deputy CM said, "The Supreme Court has not made any observations. No contempt has been made out against the Maharashtra government. Only, a general statement was made by the court." (ANI)

