India News | Maharashtra: Woman Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Mumbai-Pune Highway, Probe Underway

Panvel (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a shocking case, a woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai-Pune highway in Kharghar.

According to the officials, a police probe is underway to unearth the reason.

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Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy, Sarfaraz Khan, died after drowning at Juhu Chowpatty beach in Mumbai's western suburbs on Friday evening.

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Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that the response teams, including BMC's MFB, Police, and ambulance, were mobilised immediately after the incident was reported.

The teen was rescued by the MFB and lifeguards and taken to Cooper Hospital, said BMC. According to the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Sarfaraz Khan was declared dead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)