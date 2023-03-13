Bhadohi (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a mentally challenged woman here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday, they said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

According to police, the woman was alone at home when the accused entered her house and molested her.

When the victim's mother returned home, she found her 26-year-old daughter half naked with her torn apart, Inspector Ajay Kumar Seth said.

The victim identified the accused as Vijay Yadav of the same village, he said.

A case has been registered against Yadav under 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC and SC/ST act, he said.

