Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his younger sister to death following a heated argument and buried the body in a room at their house here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sairpur police station area and the accused, Himanshu, has been arrested, they said.

"On December 24, Himanshu (22) had a heated argument with his sister Shivani (20), and he strangled her to death using a piece of cloth. Himanshu then buried the body in another room of the house," Station House Officer, Sairpur, Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

Following a tip-off received on Sunday night, police interrogated Himanshu and he confessed to having killed his sister after an argument, he said.

"Himanshu was arrested on Monday. The post-mortem examination of the body has been completed," the SHO said.

