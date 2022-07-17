Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday won the post of mayor in the Singrauli municipal polls but could garner just five seats in the 45-member body, putting a question mark on how its party functionary on the hot seat will helm matters.

While AAP's mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal defeated the BJP's Chandrapratap Vishwakarma by a margin of 9,352 votes, the saffron party and the opposition Congress are the main groups in the local body.

The BJP led with 23 seats, followed by 12 for the Congress, Independents three and Bahujan Samaj Party two.

The BJP will have a strong chance of getting its candidate elected to the post of municipal corporation chairperson, who acts akin to the Assembly speaker in urban body meetings, observers said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated colleague Rani Agrawal on the party's maiden mayoral poll win.

"Many congratulations to AAP candidate Rani Agarwal ji, who won the post of Mayor in Singrauli Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh, and to all the winners and workers. Work hard for the people. Now, the people in every corner of the country are liking the honest politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party,” Kejriwal tweeted.

