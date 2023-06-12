Indore, Jun 12 (PTI) Three men were severely beaten up allegedly by some municipal workers in Indore, the cleanest city in the country, over a dispute after they were told to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for throwing garbage on the road, police said on Monday.

The video of the incident, which occurred late Sunday night in the central Kotwali area, has gone viral.

"Three people injured in the incident alleged that the municipal staff demanded Rs 10,000 in fine from them claiming they littered the road and brutally assaulted them when they protested," Assistant Commissioner of Police V P Sharma told PTI on Monday.

A case has been registered against four municipal workers and their associates under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restrain), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and medical examination of the injured men was conducted, Sharma said.

Based on a cross-complaint lodged by municipal staff, a case has also been registered against the injured trio for assault and other charges, the ACP said, adding the investigation is underway.

Nikhil Verma, vice president of the Indore unit of Youth Congress, claimed the video clip shows that municipal workers assaulted the three men with sticks and kicked and punched them though they fell unconscious.

“Still, the police have booked the corporation employees on the mild charge of assault,” he alleged and threatened to stage a protest if section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC is not added to the FIR against the concerned civic employees.

