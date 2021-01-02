Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): A sixty-year-old man was saved from coming under a local train by a constable of Mumbai Police at the city's Dahisar railway station.

The man was seen going to the other platform by crossing the railway track when one of his shoes got off. The man was on the railway track trying to wear his shoe even as a local train was approaching.

The constable rushed to the platform and asked the man to get off the track gesturing him to hurry up. The man wore his shoe and tried to cross the track even as the train was just a few meters away from him.

When the train was about to hit the man, the constable pulled him on the platform, saving his life.

The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the platform.

Trespassing railway tracks is a punishable offence under the law. (ANI)

