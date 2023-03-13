Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A 34-year-old US citizen booked for allegedly smoking on board an Air India flight and unruly behaviour towards the crew was granted bail by a court here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | India’s Retail Inflation Dips Marginally to 6.44% in February From 6.52% in January.

The passenger was found smoking in the lavatory of London-Mumbai flight AI130 on March 10 and behaved in an unruly manner with the crew after they were alerted by the smoke alarm and threw the cigarette from his hand, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Censures BBC for Documentary on 2002 Gujarat Riots.

The airline officials handed him over to police when the flight landed in Mumbai, he said.

"The man, who is of Indian origin and holds a US passport, was produced in Andheri court and was granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000. He will be released once he deposits this amount," the Sahar police station official said.

He was charged under section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and other provisions of Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)