Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Polling was underway on Wednesday to elect members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis in nine districts of Haryana in the second phase of panchayat polls, said officials.

Polling is being held for 1,244 panchayat samiti members and 158 zila parishad members in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, they said.

There are 48,67,132 eligible voters in the second phase and 5,963 polling stations in these nine districts. While 976 stations are sensitive, 1,023 are highly sensitive, said officials.

Polling for sarpanches and panches will be held on November 12.

In the first phase, polling for zila parishads and panchayat samitis was held on October 30 and polling for sarpanches and panches on November 2 in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

The third and final phase of polling in the remaining districts to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis will be held on November 22 and that of sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats on November 25.

While the results of the sarpanch and panch polls will be declared at the end of voting in each phase, results of zila parishads and panchayat samiti members will be declared on November 27 after all the three phases are completed.

