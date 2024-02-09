New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) from February 6 to 9, 2024.

They were received in Port Blair by Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) and Latha Saju, President DWWA (A&N Region).

The CNS visited HQ ANC and was briefed on the role and significance of India's only operational Joint Services Command. The CINCAN highlighted the Geo-strategic potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands emphasizing the ANC's role in supporting military operations and contributing to 'Act East' Policy. The CNS also visited Vijay Baugh and laid the foundation stone for sailors' accommodation in the presence of CINCAN and senior leadership of HQ ANC. He also inaugurated the Precision Approach Radar (PAR) at INS Utkrosh. This facility will enable highly accurate horizontal and vertical guidance to land an aircraft safely in low visibility conditions, such as heavy rain and fog. The CNS also inaugurated the IUHDSS (Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System) at Naval Jetty, Port Blair. The IUHDSS is capable of detecting, identifying and tracking surface and underwater targets in the vicinity of the naval jetty thereby enhancing the security of Port Blair harbour.

During the visit to the ANC units in the Northern and Southern Group of Islands, Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS inaugurated the Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centres at INS Kohassa, INS Baaz and INS Kardip which would further augment the communication and operational capability of the ANC. The new NCN will enhance real-time situational awareness and jointness in communication.

The CNS interacted with the personnel posted in various units and establishments across the Command, recognising their significant contributions to the maritime security of ANC he lauded the efforts of ANC personnel towards protecting national interests. (ANI)

