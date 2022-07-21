Kollam (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two more people have been arrested including an NTA observer in connection with an alleged incident where a student was asked to remove her innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in the state's Kollam district, said police.

According to Kollam Police, the arrested individuals are Priji Kurian Issac, Vice-Principal of Mar Thoma Institute of IT and Center Superintendent of NEET examination and National Testing Agency (NTA) observer Dr Shamnad.

The police had earlier arrested five people in connection with an alleged incident. The arrested people include three from the agency and two from the college.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala police registered a case in this matter. A case was registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chadayamangalam police station under the Kollam Rural police district.

The incident came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police at Kollam after the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18.

In her complaint, the student alleged that she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.

Reportedly, the parent of the student alleged that girls were forced to remove their innerwear before being permitted to sit for the exam and they had to give the exam along with other students who were boys as well as male invigilators, which made the girls uncomfortable affected them mentally.

Citing the National Testing Agency's guidelines, the parent also highlighted that according to the norms mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET had not mentioned any ban on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks'.

Meanwhile, the NTA an autonomous and self-sustained testing organization for conducting entrance examinations in a statement said that the exam centre's superintendent, the independent observer, as well as city coordinator (NEET) of the Kollam district, did not find any such incident happening at the examination centre.

Later, the NTA constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to probe the alleged incident in Kollam.

The Committee will submit its report in four weeks.

The committee will visit the spot and verify the facts of the matter after talking to all concerned persons. (ANI)

