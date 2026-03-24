New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an urgent inquiry into allegations of illegal sand mining in the Yamuna riverbed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, while directing authorities to ensure that no such activity continues in the meantime.

The order came on a plea filed by Dr Amit Kumar, who alleged that large-scale mining is being carried out in villages Nai Nangla and Manglaura without obtaining mandatory environmental clearance and other permissions. He submitted that the project proponent has not received Environmental Clearance (EC) or consent to establish and operate (CTE/CTO), and yet mining activities have already commenced.

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The applicant further claimed that heavy machinery, including Poclain machines, is being used for mining in the riverbed. He also alleged that complaints were made to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, district authorities, and police, but no effective action was taken. According to him, the proximity of a police check post to the site indicates that the alleged illegal activity was within the knowledge of authorities.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) regional office in Lucknow, and the District Magistrate of Shamli, who will act as the nodal authority.

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The committee has been directed to visit the site without delay, assess the extent of illegal mining, verify the status of environmental permissions, evaluate environmental damage, and suggest remedial as well as punitive measures.

The NGT has directed that the entire exercise be completed within three weeks and a status report be filed immediately thereafter. Meanwhile, it has specifically ordered the authorities to ensure that no illegal mining is carried out by the concerned project proponent.

The tribunal has also issued notice to the respondents, some of whom have already accepted notice and sought time to file their replies. The matter is now scheduled to be heard next on July 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)