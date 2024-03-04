Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 4 (ANI): A member from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K rebel faction) was killed and another insurgent was apprehended in a fierce gunfight with Assam Rifles in Nagaland's Mon district in the intervening night of March 3 and 4.

The Defence PRO of Kohima told ANI that, one automatic rifle, one automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs on movement of cadres for carrying out abduction and extortion in general area Sangsa village, in Mon district of Nagaland, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation, on the intervening night of March 3-4. On intercepting the cadres, the Assam Rifles troops were fired upon by the insurgents," the Defence PRO of Kohima said.

"The Assam Rifles troops retaliated. In the ensuing firefight, one insurgent was killed while another insurgent has been apprehended. One automatic rifle, one automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war like stores have been recovered," it added.

He further said that, as per intelligence inputs, insurgent cadres are reported to be from the NSCN (K-Rebel) faction.

Earlier in November last year, the Indian Army along with the Assam Police, apprehended one individual belonging to the proscribed insurgent group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang Yung Aung) in Assam's in Assam's Tinsukia district, Army officials said.

"Troops of #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy in a joint operation with the Assam Police apprehended one NSCN(KYA) cadre active since 2007 in general area Tipong, in Tinsukia District, #Assam. Apprehended individual was involved in numerous acts of unlawful activities. One Assault Rifle and War Like Stores recovered," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on 'X'.

The Indian Army said that the individual has been active in the general area of Tipong, in Assam's Tinsukia district since 2007, and has been involved in several cases of unlawful activities.An assault rifle and war-like stores were recovered from his possession, Army officials said. (ANI)

