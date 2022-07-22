New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Opposition parties on Friday staged a protest on Parliament premises against the recent hike in Goods and Services Tax rates on essential items and sought their rollback and a discussion on price rise in both the Houses.

Leaders of various parties including the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, DMK, and RSP, gathered near Mahatma Gandhi's statue and raised slogans against the BJP-led government.

Carrying placards and banners, they demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Parliament during the debate in both the Houses and address their concerns on rising inflation and GST hike on essential items.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in Parliament on price rise and GST and have stalled the proceedings in both Houses ever since the start of the Monson session on July 18.

