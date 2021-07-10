New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs.

"More than 38.54 crore (38,54,01,150) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)", read the official release by the ministry.

More than 1.73 crore (1,73,33,026) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 45,254 recoveries, and 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

With this, the total cases are at 3,07,95,716 including 4,55,033 active cases and 2,99,33,538 recoveries.

The active cases constitute 1.48 percent of the total cases.

The overall recovery rate has increased to 97.20 percent. The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent, currently at 2.34 percent. Also, the daily positivity rate is at 2.19 percent thereby remaining less than 3 percent for 19 consecutive days.

The total death toll has mounted to 4,07,145 including the new deaths.

India has administered 37.21 crore vaccine doses so far under its nationwide vaccination drive.

"India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 37 crore yesterday. A total of 37,21,96,268 vaccine doses have been administered through 48,04,423 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 30,55,802 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours." read the release by the Ministry.

Further, the testing capacity substantially has been ramped up wherein 42.90 crore tests have been conducted.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 42,90,41,970 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in the country, including 19,55,225 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

