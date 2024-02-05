Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], February 5 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Pakistani national near the border fence in an area adjacent to Pallopati village in Tarn Taran district on Monday.

The apprehended person is identified as a 16-year-old Pakistani national from Kasur.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Private School Watchman in Kandivali; Accused Held.

BSF, local Police and other agencies carried out the initial questioning, which infers that the apprehended person is coherent in their reply and well aware of the surrounding area.

One mobile phone and one Pak currency note of PKR Rs 100 were recovered from the intruder.

Also Read | Germany: Bushido Trial Ends with Fine for Berlin Clan Boss.

Further, after a medical examination, at about 6:15 pm, the apprehended person was handed over to Police Station Khalra for further investigation about his motive and plans.

BSF promptly approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the IB.

However, the Pakistan Rangers informed us that they do not have any missing reports of anyone on their side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)