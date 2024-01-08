Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 8 (ANI): Passengers preparing to bed down for the night on the S-6 coach of the Puri-Hatia Express train (18452) got a rude shock as they discovered that the chains holding up the middle berths had gone missing.

The incident, reported near Bhubaneswar station, left passengers alarmed and struggling with their seating arrangements.

Also Read | Canada: Passenger Gets USD 400 Thousand Compensation After Negligence by Indian-Origin Taxi Driver.

According to a passenger who boarded the train at Puri, the missing chains were noticed sometime after departure. There was panic among passengers, particularly those assigned middle berths who were left without proper sitting or sleeping arrangements for the night.

The ticket collector soon took swift action and one additional compartment was attached for the affected passengers at Bhubaneswar railway station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Barabanki, Drugged and Raped in Lucknow; Two Arrested.

"I was travelling from Puri and had boarded at 8:45 pm at Puri railway station on the Puri-Hatia Express (Tapaswini Express). As I got ready to sleep, I found that the middle berth chains was missing from the S-6 compartment in the train. Passengers began to panic and later we informed the ticket collector and got a new additional compartment attached at Bhubaneswar railway station," a passenger said.

Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO of East Coast Railway (ECoR) told ANI, "It was reported that chains of middle berths of the S6 coach were missing in the Tapaswini Express yesterday. A separate coach was attached at Bhubaneswar station. The matter is under investigation to find out how the chains went missing."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)