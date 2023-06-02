New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday claimed that the former makes concessions for big industrialists but mocks his party when it tries to do something for the benefit of the poor.

Speaking to media persons in the national capital on Thursday, the Congress national president said, "PM Modi can provide concessions and give other benefits to big industrialists, but he has a lot of a problem whenever we promise to provide something for the benefit of the poor."

Kharge added that while PM Modi talks about devising policies and mobilising steps for the public good, he makes fun of the Congress whenever it tries to do the same.

"Whenever PM Modi talks about providing or introducing something in view of public interest, it isn't frowned upon, but whenever the Congress mobilizes the resources to provide anything for the benefit of the poor, we are always mocked at. The PM doesn't like it when the Congress speaks about the welfare of the society," he said.

The veteran Congress leader claimed further that while it was fine for PM Modi to make concessions for wealthy businessmen and free them of debt, he finds fault with the Congress whenever it tries to help the poor by extending some benefit to them.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, which celebrated 9 years of power at the Centre, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday also claimed the "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to the PM's "crony capitalist friends" was the "single biggest anti-national act."

Terming the alleged sale of national assets as "destructive loot", the veteran Congress leader claimed that it has taken job opportunities away from the country's poor and people belonging to backward sections, especially SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader posted, "Modi govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act! This 'Destructive Loot' is snatching away the job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, and OBCs in the shape of reservations.

"Taking a dig at the BJP over its celebration of 9 years in power at the Centre on Monday, Kharge claimed that the 9 years at the hustings have done no good to the country other than bring issues such as "inflation, spoilt budget and public loot" to the fore.

He alleged further that during its 9 years in power at the Centre, the BJP has plundered public money AND brought all essential commodities under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding to the hardships of the common man and affecting the way of life.

The BJP, which recently lost the Karnataka Assembly polls to the Congress, launched a mass contact programme to mark 9 years at the helm at the Centre and raise general awareness of its public welfare schemes and key takeaways of governance with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of states ruled by the party have taken it upon themselves to highlight the welfarist policies and achievements of the Union government. (ANI)

