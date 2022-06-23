Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad city to attend the BJP's national executive meet on July 2 and 3, the city police on Thursday held a co-ordination meeting to review the security arrangements.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand held the co-ordination meeting with senior police officials, civic body officials, army officers and political party representatives.

The meeting discussed details of the Prime Minister's visit, his arrival, stay, attendance and departure and contingency plans in case of emergencies, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The BJP is set to hold its national executive meeting for two days starting from July 2 in Hyderabad and Modi would also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3.

The police would ensure ample deployment of forces and press into service Quick Response Teams and place additional reinforcements on standby, Anand said.

"Anti-sabotage precautions, along with access control, constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law and order, traffic officials were instructed to make security plans in strict adherence to the SPGs Blue Book," the top official said.

Deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements were being made in the city limits.

Only valid passholders would be allowed to participate in the public meeting and all the attendees would be frisked, the police said adding there would be elaborate measures in place to deal with any spontaneous protests.

To ensure COVID-19 protocols, the passholders would undergo RT-PCR tests before the scheduled programme.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, senior police personnel and officials from different departments attended the meeting, the release added.

