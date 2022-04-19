New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Police deployment on Tuesday continued in the Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Following violence erupted in the area on Saturday during a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, police have been deployed in the area since then.

An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Also Read | Telegram Launches Custom Notification Sounds, Custom Mute Durations, Auto-Delete Menu in Profiles & More.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Also Read | Biggest Risk of Cryptocurrency Could Be Money Laundering, Its Use for Financing Terror’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court today. Four other fresh accused of the incident were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they hatched this "conspiracy".

Delhi Police also said that they have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case.

Meanwhile, a Peace March was organised by the Delhi Police along with members of the Aman committee in the Jahangirpuri area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)