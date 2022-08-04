Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) The Apna Dal (Soneylal) has been recognised as a state-level outfit by the Election Commission of India, party president Anupriya Patel said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The party is an alliance partner of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and was formed in 2016 after separating from the Apna Dal. The other faction is called the Apna Dal (Kameravadi).

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

While the Apna Dal (S) is headed by Patel, who is also a Union minister, the other faction is headed by her sister and mother.

"This achievement is the result of the sacrifice and hard work of crores of party workers and well-wishers. Heartfelt thanks to all party workers, fans and well-wishers for this achievement, " Patel said in her Facebook post while sharing the information.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Migrant Labourer from Bihar Killed, 2 Others Injured After Terrorists Throw Grenade in Pulwama.

Patel also attached a picture of a letter from the Election Commission recognising the party.

The letter said it is observed that the Apna Dal (Soneylal) has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6 A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotments) Order, 1968 for recognition as a state party in Uttar Pradesh.

Accordingly, the commission has granted recognition to it as a state party, the letter said.

The party allied with the BJP in the recent Assembly polls and won 12 seats. In Lok Sabha, the party has two MPs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)