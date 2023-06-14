Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of International Yoga Day, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the popularity of yoga is increasing day by day.

"International Yoga Day will be organized on June 21 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Now the whole world has accepted that by practicing yoga a person can remain always happy and healthy. Yoga is a science of both mind and body and the whole mankind of the word has accepted it and also got benefited from it," said Union Minister Sonowal in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"The popularity of yoga is increasing day by day. This year also we will organize different programs in the country and abroad to make International Yoga Day a success," he added further.

Earlier, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be leading the session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat in New York on June 21 this year.

He said that it will be a very big deal adding that everybody in the world was quick to understand the importance of Yoga once International Yoga Day came into force.

"International Yoga Day which came into force, I believe in 2015 was supported by 175 countries very - very quickly. Everybody I think in the world got on the board and understood, what an important and joyful day that is when we look at the international calendar. Yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who has really been pushing for international recognition of Yoga and supported the International Day, so the honourable Prime Minister will be leading this session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat on 21st June. I think it will be a big deal", said Shombi Sharp in an interview with ANI.

"I think it will be a very big day and also the message is there. It is about mindfulness, it is about supporting the mental health, it is about mind and body and being healthy", he added. (ANI)

