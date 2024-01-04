Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 4 (ANI): In a big blow to trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of a key person, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested smuggler was identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simar Maan, a resident of Gaggarmal village in Amritsar.

The police also recovered 2 Kg of ice drug (Methamphetamine), a highly sophisticated 30-bore Chinese pistol along with five live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused was directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers Pathan and Amer, who were supplying him with ice drugs and weapons from across the border using a drone.

The arrested accused pushed the ice drugs across the state, the DGP said, adding that investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in the case.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, cited reliable inputs, to say that there was an attempt to engineer an influx of large quantities of Ice drug and weapon consignment by Pak-based smugglers in the state.

Police teams from CIA Staff-1, under the supervision of DCP Harpreet Mandher, ADCP CITY-3 Abhimanyu Rana and ACP West Kamaljeet Aulakh, carried out an extensive operation in the Chheharta area here.

He said police teams managed to arrest the accused, Simar Maan, when he was waiting for someone to deliver this consignment.

CP Bhullar said further investigations were underway to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.

"Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused so far," he added.

A case was registered under sections 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar Commissionerate.

The commercial quantity of Heroin is 250 grams while that of Ice Drugs is 50 grams. (ANI)

