Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload surged to 9,48,562 on Thursday with 538 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 8,772 as 23 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of new cases at 103 while Jodhpur reported the maximum number of fresh deaths at four, the report stated.

There are 10,079 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. So far, 9,29,711 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, it said.

