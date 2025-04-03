Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI). To make Rajasthan a 350 billion economy by 2030 and ensure an investment-friendly industrial environment, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has launched the Rajasthan Logistics Policy--2025, an official statement said.

As per an official release, "his policy will promote industrial development in the state and reduce logistics costs while increasing connectivity and establishing Rajasthan as a logistics hub.

Further, the release added that Rajasthan is the largest state in India. The state's geographical location means that the industries set up here can meet local demand and exports while keeping logistics and operational costs low. Sharing borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, our state can access about 40 percent of the country's market. As a major infrastructure facility between the northern and western parts of India, it can deliver raw materials and finished products to the industries. Rajasthan has the third largest network of national highways and the second largest rail network in the country.

Apart from this, 9 inland container depots, seven airports, and an air cargo complex are giving us a strong position in the field of logistics and trade. The Rajasthan Logistics Policy--2025 will encourage industrial development by taking advantage of Rajasthan's geographical location and providing ample opportunities for industries to grow by reducing logistics costs, the release stated.

As per the release, many attractive provisions have been made in the Rajasthan Logistics Policy- 2025 issued by CM Sharma to make Rajasthan a preferred destination for logistics. These include many types of special discounts and grants. A provision has been made to give capital subsidy of up to 25 percent of Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (EFCI) of Rs 5 to 50 crore for ten years for warehouse, silo, cold storage, inland container depot, container freight station, air freight station, cargo terminal, trucker park etc.

The release notes, "Special concessions have also been given to investors developing logistics parks in the state. Private multi-model logistics park and integrated logistics park developers will get a 7 percent interest subsidy for 7 years, with an annual limit of Rs 50 lakh. Various concessions will also be given in taxes and fees, which include a 75 percent discount and 25 percent recharge on stamp duty, a 100 percent discount on electricity duty for 7 years, a 75 percent discount and 25 percent recharge on conversion of land charges and a 100 percent discount on mandi fees for 7 years."

According to the release, "The state government has made several important provisions through the policy with a view to empowering the youth and providing them proper employment opportunities in the private sector. This includes the provision of 50 percent reimbursement of the total cost of personnel training (maximum Rs 4000 per worker per month, up to 6 months) to encourage efficiency and training. Under technical upgradation, 50 percent reimbursement up to Rs 2000 per truck on the cost of truck tracking equipment, 50 percent reimbursement up to Rs 2 lakh per installation of logistics management software and one-time reimbursement of 20 percent (maximum Rs 10 lakh) on the cost of fire detection system will also be available."

The statement added, in order to ensure maximum logistics facilities in the state, a maximum of 10 acres or 10 percent of allotable land in the upcoming industrial areas of RIICO will be reserved for logistics facilities only. The policy includes important points towards promoting environmental protection. A provision of green incentives up to Rs 12.5 crore has been made in it , under which 50 percent of the cost on ETP, CETP, reuse and recycling of industrial waste, common spray dryer, etc., can be reimbursed in one go."

The state government is making strong efforts to make Rajasthan the best investment destination in the country through transparency, good governance and prompt policy reforms. In the last one and a quarter years, 13 policies like Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024, Rajasthan MSME Policy 2024, Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy, Rajasthan One District One Product Policy 2024, Integrated Cluster Development Scheme, Rajasthan AVGC&XR Policy 2024, Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024, Rajasthan Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024, Rajasthan M-Sand Policy 2024, Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy 2025, Rajasthan Data Center Policy 2025, Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025 have been brought to accelerate the economic and industrial development of the state. A good trend has been seen among investors and entrepreneurs of all categories, domestic and foreign, local, small and large and medium, regarding these policies. (ANI)

