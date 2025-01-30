Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Amid reports suggesting that a certificate from religious leaders is mandatory for registering live-in relationships under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, Manu Gaur, a member of the UCC Rules Committee, has clarified that this requirement applies only to cases where marriage is legally prohibited. Such relationships are explicitly listed in Schedule 01 of the Code, said a press statement.

Gaur stated that for live-in registration under UCC, only four key documents need to be submitted--proof of residence, date of birth, Aadhaar, and tenancy documents (if applicable).

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Meets Victim's Parents, Assures Reaching Out to 'Appropriate' Authorities (Watch Videos).

Additionally, divorced individuals must provide legal proof of divorce, and those whose previous partner has passed away or whose live-in relationship has ended earlier must submit relevant documents.

Addressing concerns over religious certification, Gaur emphasized that such a certificate is only necessary if the couple has a prior relationship that falls within the legally prohibited category. He noted that such cases are rare in Uttarakhand, constituting less than one per cent of UCC registrations.

Also Read | Digital Payments Across India Record Double-Digit Jump of 11.1% YoY As on September 2024: RBI.

Societies that permit such relationships can also provide certification from religious leaders if required. The intent, he asserted, is to facilitate registration rather than impose restrictions.

Furthermore, Gaur clarified that under UCC, any person residing in Uttarakhand for a year is eligible for registration, irrespective of their original or permanent residence status. He explained that many people from other states reside in Uttarakhand and benefit from government schemes.

With UCC registration, these individuals must now formally register to continue availing services, ensuring better resource management for the state's permanent residents.

The UCC Act defines residency specifically for matters related to UCC, categorising five different types of residents. The registration process is designed to be comprehensive, akin to a voter ID system, without linking it to permanent residence.

Gaur acknowledged that the UCC registration form extends to 16 pages to ensure thoroughness, but reassured that it takes only five to ten minutes to complete online. The system auto-fills details using Aadhaar, making digital registration a convenient option, though an offline process is also available. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)