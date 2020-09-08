Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday said that Rhea Chakraborty is "totally exposed" as she has been arrested based on evidence about her connections with drug peddlers.

"Rhea is one of the accused in a case registered in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father. The country wants to know the reason behind his death. When NCB was investigating the case, some evidence must have come out based on which Rhea was arrested. I am not excited. There is no reason for me to be happy or unhappy. I want the mystery to come out. That mystery has to be unfolded. And these things are the first step," Pandey told reporters here.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff in Ladakh: Chinese Troops With Spears, Guns Again Near Indian Position at LAC; Fresh Skirmish Likely.

"It is clear that Rhea had connections with drug peddlers. Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had a connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested," he said.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with Rajput's death on Tuesday. Her brother Showik and associate Samuel Miranda have also been arrested in the case.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Significant Movement on Russia's Offer for Phase 3 Testing and Manufacture of Sputnik V Vaccine in India, Says NITI Aayog Member.

The Bihar DGP also alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating Rajput's death.

Earlier, Bihar Police and Mumbai Police engaged in a tug of war for an investigation into Rajput's death. An FIR was registered in Patna based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty and others in several sections including abetment to suicide.

Later, the matter reached the Supreme Court which asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)