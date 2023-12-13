New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that non-stamping or insufficient stamping of an agreement has nothing to do with the validity of the document as it is a curable defect.

The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, in an unanimous verdict, overruled its judgement which had held that if an agreement, having arbitration clause to resolve disputes between contracting parties, is unstamped then it is invalid and unenforceable.

Also Read | Parliament Attack Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Other Parliamentarians Pay Tributes to Fallen Jawans in 2001 Terror Attack (Watch Videos).

“The agreements that are not stamped are not rendered void (invalid). Non-stamping of an agreement is a curable defect,” held the bench which also comprised justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Besides the CJI, who penned the judgement for himself and five other judges, Justice Khanna wrote a separate and concurring verdict.

Also Read | Swearing-In Ceremony: CM Designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai To Take Oath As New Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Today.

The top court, on October 12, had reserved its verdict on reconsideration of an earlier order of its five-judge bench which had held that unstamped arbitration agreements are not enforceable in law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)