Palghar, Jul 13 (PTI) In light of the heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday, an official said.

As the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in the district on Wednesday and Thursday, district collector Dr Manik Gursal issued an order in this regard.

All anganwadis, government and private schools, zilla parishad schools, civic schools and ashram schools, colleges, training institutes, will remain closed tomorrow, the order stated.

