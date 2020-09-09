New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment values Reliance Retail at Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Also Read | Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Receives Threat Call Over Kangana Ranaut Issue.

The world's largest tech investor had previously invested in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital unit, Jio Platforms Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)