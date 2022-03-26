New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday lashed out at the Centre for a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi and said it intends to "halt MCD elections".

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The opposition parties opposed the introduction of the bill, saying it was against the spirit of federalism.

Sisodia alleged that the bill is only aimed at stalling municipal polls in Delhi and the BJP was scared of losing them.

"The bill has been tabled in Lok Sabha today that only intends to halt the MCD elections. It does not intend to bring reforms to the MCD. The bill does not have anything relating to ending corruption, or providing clean roads to the people of Delhi or giving salaries to the employees of MCD. Its only intention is to stop the MCD election," he alleged.

The Delhi Minister hit out at the BJP and alleged that it was scared of a small party like the Aam Aadmi Party.

"It is very unfortunate that the party that claims to be the largest party in the world is scared of a small party because it is scared of losing the election," he said.

"The Prime Minister is trying to stop Arvind Kejriwal. He, being such a big leader is scared of a small leader. It is happening for the first time that the government has brought a bill in Parliament to stop a leader and avoid an election. There was a discussion in the Delhi Assembly today and the move of the Centre was condemned," he added.

Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2011.

The objects and reasons of the new bill state that it is aimed at bringing about "greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi". (ANI)

