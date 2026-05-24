India News | Six Held in Gurdaspur for Planning Highway Robbery: Punjab Police

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Punjab Police has arrested six individuals in Gurdaspur who were allegedly planning to commit a robbery on a highway, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya stated that four of the six arrested accused have criminal backgrounds. He added that the operation led to the recovery of a .30 calibre pistol along with four live rounds and other sharp-edged weapons.

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Speaking to ANI, SSP Aditya said, "We have arrested six people in Gurdaspur, who were planning a robbery... Initial investigation revealed that 4 out of the 6 have criminal background... They were planning to execute a robbery on the highway."

He further confirmed that arms and weapons were seized during the operation. "We recovered a .30 calibre pistol with four rounds and other sharp weapons from them," he said.

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Providing details about the accused, the SSP said that five of the six arrested individuals are from Patiala district. He also informed that one of the accused has 14 FIRs registered against him, two others have two FIRs each, while another accused has one FIR lodged against him.

According to the police, all six accused were allegedly preparing to carry out a coordinated highway robbery when they were intercepted.

Following a preliminary investigation, a case has been registered in the matter. The SSP said that further interrogation of the accused is underway to establish the full network and any additional links involved in the planning of the crime.

Further investigation is in progress.

In a separate case, four people were arrested after the Punjab Police recovered 28.12 kg of heroin along with Rs 9.5 lakh, alleged drug money, in Firozpur's Guruharsahai, an official said on Sunday.

The arrests occured as the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling module. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the module had links with "foreign-based smugglers and handlers". They tasked the accused with retrieving and distributing narcotics consignment within India. He added that further investigation is underway to establish the linkages and dismantle the entire network.

The Punjab Police further reaffirmed committment to enforcing zero tolerance against narco-crime."In a breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four accused persons and recovered 28.12 kg Heroin along with ₹9.5 lakh drug money in Guruharsahai, Ferozepur. Preliminary investigation reveals that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had allegedly tasked the accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory," DGP Yadav said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)