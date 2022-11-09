Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) A special summary revision to update the voters list began in Punjab on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Karuna Raju said here.

He said the special summary revision 2023 began with the publication of a draft electoral roll and would be carried out till December 8.

"Citizens will also get the opportunity for filing claims and objections during this period," Raju said in a statement here.

The official held a meeting with representatives of political parties to handover the draft publication of electoral rolls, according to an official statement.

Raju apprised the representatives that consequent upon amendment in section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and corresponding changes in the Registration of Electors Rule, 1960, four qualifying dates including, 1st January, 1st April, 1st July and 1st October have come into force starting from August 1, 2022.

The CEO Punjab informed the representatives of political parties that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on voluntary basis is being carried out in the state, and 66.38 per cent electors have already linked their Aadhaar with voter cards.

Seeking cooperation of the political parties, he said special camps would be held on November 19-20 and December 3-4 where booth-level officers would be present at their respective polling stations.

He also appealed to all the representatives of the political parties to appoint booth-level agents and participate in the special camps to ensure enrolment of eligible electors.

Earlier, a cyclothon under the banner of 'pedal for participative elections' was organised. The event was aimed at sensitising the youth about the significance of voting to ensure maximum electoral participation.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, all the political parties of the state should appoint their respective booth-level agents.

He said booth-level agents should extend full cooperation in the special review campaign of photo voter lists being run from November 9.

The chief electoral officer was presiding over a meeting held with office bearers of various political parties here, an official statement said here.

He said in many districts, including Gurugram, the proportion of voters as per the population was low.

"These include women, youth, and people with disabilities. There is a need to pay more attention to such districts and assembly constituencies so that the names of all the voters who have completed the age of 18 years can be included in the photo voter list," said the Haryana CEO.

He said it has been decided to appoint assistant electoral registration officers in each assembly constituency as per the directions of the Election Commission.

The assistant voting officers will go to colleges and schools and get the names of the youth registered in the voter list ranging between 18 and 19 years of age, he added.

Apart from this, a special focus will be given to youth who are between the age of 17 and 18 years and they will also get their registration done.

He said such youth will fill up their Form 6 and as soon as they attain the age of 18 years, their names will be entered in the revised voter lists to be issued on the due date.

The CEO said the claims and objections will be filed till December 8 against the photo voter lists prepared on November 9.

