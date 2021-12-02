New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday expressed "concern" over at least eight states withdrawing general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "they didn't have faith" in it but granting the agency selective consent in cases that suited them politically.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Upper House during Question Hour, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Prime Minister's Office sought a larger political and moral introspection on the issue.

Also Read | Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 68,999.

"I express concern that there are at least eight states which have withdrawn general consent to the CBI alleging that they do not have faith in it, but they continue to give selective consent the agency where it suits them," he told the House.

"So, they don't trust the CBI and withdraw the general consent but they trust it when it suits them to fix their adversaries.

Also Read | Swiggy To Invest Rs 5,250 Crore In Grocery Delivery Service Instamart.

"I feel this requires a larger introspection at political and moral level and also at propriety level," Singh said.

Citing the example of Gujarat, the minister said prior to 2014, the CBI had registered several cases against the Gujarat government and its ministers, and there were allegations against the chief minister too.

"But not even once did the Gujarat government withdraw general consent to the CBI. It instead cooperated with the investigating agency. This is an important issue which requires a larger introspection," Singh said.

A few states, including Kerala and West Bengal, have withdrawn grant of general consent to the CBI, citing vendatta politics as a reason.

In his written reply to a question, the minister said in pursuance of its commitment to “Zero Tolerance Against Corruption”, the government has taken several measures to combat corruption which, inter alia, include amendment to The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, clearly criminalising the act of giving bribe and operationalising the institution of Lokpal.

During the last three years, action has been taken against several officers by different law enforcement agencies, he said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed chargesheets against 12 officers in 2018, 19 in 2019 and 46 in 2020, while in 2021 (up to October), 26 chargesheets have been filed against them," he said.

From January 1, 2018 to October 31 this year, the CBI has filed chargesheets against over 100 officers, including 76 officers who are still in service, he said.

The minister informed the House that officers against whom chargesheets have been filed in a court of law can be removed, dismissed or compulsorily retired from government service if they are convicted on a criminal charge, after providing them an opportunity to make representation on the penalty so proposed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)